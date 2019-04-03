Comey 'will get to testify in the light of day,' Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham tells Sean Hannity

During his Tuesday night appearance on Fox News' “Hannity,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed to bring former FBI Director James Comey back to Capitol Hill to testify about the origins of the Russia investigation.

“Millions of Americans believe that the top level of the Department of Justice and the FBI, they wanted Clinton to win and Trump to lose," Graham told host Sean Hannity. "They manipulated the law to let her off, manipulated the facts and the law to go after Trump and that’s a big deal to a lot of people.

“So I promise you," Graham continued, "former Director Comey will get to testify in the light of day. I’ll ask him about the dossier. Was it the chief reason you got a warrant against Carter Page, is it verified to this day? If there was a counter-intelligence investigation opened against the Trump campaign, why didn’t you tell Trump about it so he could do something, like you told Feinstein?

"And at the end of the day," the senator added, "how could you write that Clinton did nothing wrong even before you interviewed her, and why did you interview her with two people in the room -- her aides -- and not under oath? Most people don’t get that treatment."

Graham then clarified the parameters of his role in leading the judiciary committee.

“It’s not my job to find out if crimes were committed," he said. "It’s my job [to provide] oversight of the executive branch. Did they bend the rules, did the break the rules to get an outcome? Did they mislead the FISA court, do we need to change the rules about FISA courts?”

“Are there any rules at all about counter-intelligence operations? Why did you not tell Trump? You told Feinstein she had somebody on her staff working with China, why didn’t you go to Trump to tell him about suspicions about Russia? Was it a backdoor attempt to get into his campaign?”

Graham repeated his call for a special prosecutor to investigate the investigators.

“Some prosecutor, not a politician, needs to look at Comey, [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, and all of these characters to find out if in fact they broke the law,” Graham continued. “I’m hoping Attorney General [William] Barr will assign somebody to this case with the same resources and commitment to look at them as Mueller had to look at Trump.”