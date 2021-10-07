Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema accosted again on video over her moderate views

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has been the subject of several encounters with people opposing her stands, was approached by another person who demanded to know which portions of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda she would cut before supporting it.

"Who are you gonna leave out for the Build Back Better Biden agenda?" the person asked in a video posted to Twitter. "Can you talk with us, please, today? Congresswoman?" the person asked, mistaking Sinema's title.

After the woman was corrected that Sinema was actually a senator, she continued, "Senator Sinema, would you please tell the majority of Americans who support Build Back Better why you won't vote for it? Who are you going to leave behind? Seniors who need health care? Folks who need housing? The climate crisis? Who are you going to leave behind, senator?"

The woman's questions echoed those of Green New Deal Network chief of staff Kunoor Ojha, who confronted Sinema at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., with a small group of others.

SINEMA CONFRONTED IN AIRPORT AND PLANE ABOUT SPENDING BILL, GREEN NEW DEAL, DACA

In video that emerged Monday, Ojha questioned Sinema while she was attempting to have a phone conversation. "Hi, Senator Sinema? I want to ask if you can explain to the American people what you're planning on cutting from Joe Biden's ‘Build Back Better’ plan?" she asked.

Sinema was also approached on the airplane by a Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient named Karina who asked her if she would commit to a pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

In footage that circulated Sunday, activists followed Sinema from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University to the bathroom, demanding she support a "pathway to citizenship" while she was in the stall.

Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., who has also not supported Biden's Build Back Better plan, has himself been recently accosted by protesters.

Biden addressed the confrontations against the two senators Monday, revealing that neither of them have Secret Service protection.

"I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The only people it doesn’t happen to are the people who have Secret Service standing around them," Biden added. "So, it’s part of the process."