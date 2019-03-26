Sen. Kennedy: President Trump should release all documents on FBI's involvement in 2016 election

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is calling on President Trump to declassify all documents pertaining to the FBI’s involvement in the 2016 election and is calling on Democrats to move on from the Mueller report.

“If our chairman was to conduct hearings I would attend and I’d ask questions. I would respectfully suggest as a precursor to that, that the president… declassify, rather, all documents pertaining to the FBI’s involvement to the 2016 election,” Kennedy said on “America’s Newsroom.”

WATCH FOX NEWS’ LIVE COVERAGE

“Here’s what I believe, I think the FBI is the premier law enforcement agency in the history of the world but i think there was some bad apples over there. There still may be. I think some of them acted on their political beliefs, some tried to hurt Trump, some tried to hurt Clinton. All I want for those people is a way, we need to get rid of them.”

Kennedy added: “If the president will declassify those documents and let everybody see them, who did what to whom, who tried to manipulate the election, then the American people will be able to make up their mind.”

RUSSIA PROBE FLASHBACK: 7 WAYS FBI ACTIONS RAISED BIAS QUESTIONS

The Louisiana senator called for the president to redact what needs to be redacted but ultimately called for the entire documents to be released so that important questions could be answered.

“How did the investigation of President Trump start? How did the investigation of Secretary Clinton start? What was the attorney general’s involvement? What was Mr. Comey’s involvement? Just release the documents,” Kennedy said. “Let us all see them, let the American people see them.”

ANDREW MCCARTHY: HOW LONG HAS MUELLER KNOWN THERE WAS NO COLLUSION

Co-host Sandra Smith asked Kennedy about the Mueller report which he said was thorough.

“This thing was a cross between an endoscopy and a colonoscopy,” Kennedy said. “After all of this effort, Mr. Mueller concluded there was no collusion. The obstruction of justice allegations appeared to be a little closer call for him but he didn’t recommend an indictment. Now, as far as I’m concerned this is over in terms of the hearings and judiciary.”

Kennedy called on Democrats to move on to other pressing matters.

“If we focused all this energy, all this passion on trying to reduce the cost of health insurance in America, on trying to reduce our debt, on trying to balance the budget, on trying to cut the waste out of spending, on trying to contain China’s rise in a peaceful way. Imagine what we could accomplish,” Kennedy said.