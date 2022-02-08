Expand / Collapse search
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff whisked out of event by Secret Service for 'security issue'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was whisked out of an event by Secret Service on Tuesday at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., because of "a security issue," according to a pool report.

Attending an event about the school's Black history program in partnership with the National Park Service, Emhoff was removed from the room by a Secret Service agent at 2:18 p.m., just five minutes after he arrived. The school's principal following shortly thereafter.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The school was later evacuated, and the incident is reportedly being handled by Secret Service. A school spokesman said the issue was a bomb threat.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I don't have any updates on this," when asked about the incident at the White House press briefing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

