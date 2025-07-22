SCOOP: Dem fundraising giant ActBlue hit with subpoena by top House committees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Three House committees are banding together to subpoena Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue on Tuesday, accusing the platform of having accepted "fraudulent or illegal" donations for left-wing candidates.

"In light of allegations that online fundraising platforms that serve as conduits for political donations have accepted fraudulent donations from domestic and foreign sources, the Committees are conducting oversight to inform potential legislative reforms," House investigators' letter to ActBlue read.

"To further our oversight and legislative reform efforts, on April 2, 2025, the Committees requested documents and communications related to internal misconduct and whistleblower retaliation at ActBlue. Although ActBlue initially provided documents voluntarily, it has since suspended its cooperation with the Committees. Therefore, the Committee on House Administration must resort to compulsory process to obtain the requested materials."

The subpoena is being led by Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Their letter said ActBlue had initially appeared to work with the House committees in April and May before having "abruptly changed course" in June.

"ActBlue did not provide a legitimate legal basis for refusing future cooperation with the Committees, and instead made baseless and untrue allegations about the Committees’ motives," the lawmakers said.

The committees have been jointly investigating ActBlue ever since first raising concerns about their donation practices in 2023.

At the time, Steil accused ActBlue of failing to properly account for private citizens' security by not requiring a CVV number for credit card donations. That has since changed, however, and ActBlue does currently require that information.

His and other Republicans' probe has since expanded to question whether ActBlue accepted donations from foreign actors.

Late last month, the committees subpoenaed current and former ActBlue employees to appear for transcribed interviews. They also previously subpoenaed ActBlue itself in October 2024.

Their new subpoena to ActBlue and letter to CEO Regina Wallace-Jones is another escalation in the probe, however.

In a statement to Fox News in late 2024, an ActBlue spokesperson accused Steil of perpetuating "inaccuracies and misrepresentations about our platform."

"We rigorously protect donors' security and maintain strict anti-fraud compliance practices. We have zero tolerance for fraud on our platform," the spokesperson said at the time.

The latest subpoena letter accused ActBlue of lying about the committees "improperly coordinating" with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the matter, and of giving a weak explanation for its lack of cooperation.

"ActBlue alleges that the Committees are pursuing oversight for an improper purpose of fact-finding for a Department of Justice investigation. This assertion is inaccurate," the lawmakers said.

"As we have explained, the Committees have a legislative interest in protecting the integrity of federal elections and upholding fundamental civil liberties by ensuring that online fundraising platforms are not vulnerable to bad actors, including foreign actors."

The subpoena gives ActBlue a deadline of Aug. 12 to turn over documents lawmakers are seeking.

Fox News Digital reached out to ActBlue for comment but did not immediately hear back.