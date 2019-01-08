Pelosi, Schumer will give rebuttal to Trump's Oval Office address

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will give a rebuttal to President Trump's primetime address to the nation Tuesday evening.

Trump is expected to speak at 9 p.m. ET from the Oval Office, a first for his presidency, to discuss border security amid the lengthy partial government shutdown. An impasse over funding for the border wall has led to the shuttering of the government, which is now in its third week.

The address will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and NBC.

Pelosi, the House Speaker, and Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, had previously called on networks to give Democrats equal airtime to respond to the president. They will deliver their remarks following Trump's address.

Trump, who has demanded more than $5 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, is expected to visit the border later this week. He's repeatedly contended there is a security crisis there and says the wall is needed to prevent nefarious people from coming into the U.S. illegally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.