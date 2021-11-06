Schumer spotted maskless dancing in Puerto Rico as House voted on infrastructure package

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was spotted dancing without a mask on Friday in what appeared to be an indoor area in Puerto Rico, despite a government mask mandate.

Schumer traveled to the island, along with other high-profile New York politicians, for the annual SOMOS Puerto Rico Conference to help advance Latino representation in the state's government.

"Schumer is feeling the music at Somos," New York Times reporter Emma Fitzsimmons said in a Friday night tweet with a video of the senator dancing.

The tweet came after House lawmakers passed Democrats' $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill across party lines, with 13 Republicans voting in favor of the legislation and six Democrats voting against it.

ILLINOIS COMMUNITY MEMBERS HOST RALLY FOR FIFTH-GRADER PUNISHED FOR NOT WEARING MASK

Puerto Rico currently requires masks in indoor settings, regardless of an individual's vaccination status; it also requires masking at both indoor and outdoor events with more than 50 people.

FLORIDA SECOND GRADER FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION, 36-DAY SUSPENSION FOR NONCOMPLIANCE WITH FACE MASK MANDATE

Additionally, the Somos website notes that in Puerto Rico, "masks are required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status," including for children ages two through 11.

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO FACES HYPOCRISY CHARGES ONCE AGAIN

Nearly 70% of Puerto Rico's adult population is fully vaccinated, and the island has a moderate COVID-19 transmission rate compared to the United States' mostly high transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

BIDEN CAUGHT VIOLATING DC MASK MANDATE AT POSH GEORGETOWN RESTAURANT

A number of federal and state government leaders have been caught on camera defying state mask mandates that they have endorsed. Mask, vaccine and other COVID-19-related requirements have been largely politicized since the early days of the pandemic as government leaders continue to take vastly different stances on certain measures being imposed on the public.

Masks are still required in public places, including schools and grocery stores, in counties across the U.S. in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some places like New York City require people to present proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants and other businesses without a mask.