Scalise rips Biden adviser for 'bragging' about gas prices that 'are about 60% higher' than in early 2021

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise blasted Democrats on Sunday after he said Senior White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein was "bragging" about gas prices being lower today while the cost of fuel remains higher than when President Biden first took office last year.

Scalise, R-La., appeared on "Fox News Sunday" to discuss how he believes Republicans will flip seats from the Democrats in November’s midterm elections.

"[Voters] are furious with Biden and Pelosi’s far-left socialist agenda that’s led to increased spending, increased inflation, just the cost of everything when you go to the grocery store," the House Minority Whip said, adding "if you can even afford to put gas in your car when you get there."

"The White House and Jared Bernstein just before me, they’re talking, bragging as if gas prices are lower," Scalise continued. "Gas prices are about 60% higher today than when Joe Biden took office."

When Biden first took office in January 2021, the national average for regular gas was $2.39 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Sunday, AAA reported that the national average price for regular gas was $3.888 per gallon. That was a slight decrease from Saturday’s national average of $3.892 per gallon.

The highest recorded average price per gallon for regular was $5.016 on June 14.

Scalise also slammed Biden for shutting down American energy production, saying that the decision has contributed to the increase in fuel prices.

"Biden’s begged Russia, he’s begged Iran, Venezuela and other countries to produce oil when we should be producing it in America," he said.

Scalise said that America’s oil production is much cleaner than that of other countries, noting that if we were to produce oil ourselves, it would bring prices down.