SC Republican mounts bid for House seat currently occupied by gubernatorial hopeful Nancy Mace

South Carolina Republican state Rep. Mark Smith launched a bid for U.S. Congress.

He is running for the seat in the Palmetto State's 1st Congressional District, which is currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for governor.

Mace launched a gubernatorial bid earlier this month, leaving her House seat up for grabs in the 2026 election.

"In the State House, I fought for the largest tax cut in South Carolina history, backed the blue, cracked down on illegal immigration, and defended our values without apology," Smith declared in a Thursday post on X.

Smith has served in the state House of Representatives since late 2020.

"In South Carolina’s 1st District, we need a proven conservative leader who will fight for President Trump’s America First agenda and deliver results — not drama," he said in the X post.

"The Lowcountry needs a fighter who will stand with President Trump and puts South Carolina first. That’s exactly what I’ll do in Washington," he asserted.