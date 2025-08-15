Expand / Collapse search
Congress

SC Republican mounts bid for House seat currently occupied by gubernatorial hopeful Nancy Mace

'The Lowcountry needs a fighter who will stand with President Trump and puts South Carolina first,' state Rep. Mark Smith noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
SC gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace: We have a huge opportunity to address our challenges Video

SC gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace: We have a huge opportunity to address our challenges

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., opens up about her bid for South Carolina governor on 'The Story.'

South Carolina Republican state Rep. Mark Smith launched a bid for U.S. Congress.

He is running for the seat in the Palmetto State's 1st Congressional District, which is currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for governor.

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICAN FIREBRAND NANCY MACE LAUNCHES BID FOR SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR

South Carolina state Rep. Mark Smith

South Carolina state Rep. Marvin "Mark" Smith (scstatehouse.gov)

Mace launched a gubernatorial bid earlier this month, leaving her House seat up for grabs in the 2026 election.

"In the State House, I fought for the largest tax cut in South Carolina history, backed the blue, cracked down on illegal immigration, and defended our values without apology," Smith declared in a Thursday post on X.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announces that she will run for governor of South Carolina during a news conference at the Citadel in Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 4, 2025 (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Smith has served in the state House of Representatives since late 2020. 

"In South Carolina’s 1st District, we need a proven conservative leader who will fight for President Trump’s America First agenda and deliver results — not drama," he said in the X post.

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2025. (ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Lowcountry needs a fighter who will stand with President Trump and puts South Carolina first. That’s exactly what I’ll do in Washington," he asserted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

