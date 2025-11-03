SBA chief Kelly Loeffler blames Senate Democrats for canceling veterans business week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Small Business Administration (SBA) said Monday that it has canceled this year’s National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The 12th annual NVSBW was scheduled to run from Monday through Friday and would have honored America’s 1.6 million veteran-owned small businesses.

"By refusing to support a clean funding bill to reopen the government, Senate Democrats have frozen the majority of SBA’s services, including our small business lending programs and public events like National Veterans Small Business Week," said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler blamed Senate Democrats, who have repeatedly blocked bills to fund the government since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

She said Democrats "continue to block pay for more than 1 million active-duty military members," adding that the Trump administration is "pursuing every option" to support the military during the shutdown.

The theme for this year’s NVSBW — "Veteran-Owned, American Made" — was intended to highlight how veteran-owned small businesses drive U.S. manufacturing, strengthen national security and contribute more than $1 trillion in annual sales to the economy.

In a statement, the SBA said that all related events — including in-person and virtual training sessions, capital access workshops, and government contracting resources — have been suspended.

"The cancellation underscores how widely the shutdown has disrupted services and opportunities for those who have already sacrificed so much," the agency said.

Democratic leaders have urged Republicans to begin negotiating an extension of expiring health insurance subsidies as part of efforts to reopen the government.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have blocked the GOP’s plan to reopen the government at least 13 times since the shutdown began, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Sunday he will only negotiate once the government is reopened.