Veterans

SBA chief Kelly Loeffler blames Senate Democrats for canceling veterans business week

Small Business Administration canceled National Veterans Small Business Week as the federal shutdown freezes key programs

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Joey Jones spotlights military veterans’ businesses in new Fox Nation series Video

Joey Jones spotlights military veterans’ businesses in new Fox Nation series

 'The Big Weekend Show' co-host Joey Jones shares insights from his Fox Nation series ‘Veterans Inc.,’ which explores how veterans turned their service experience into entrepreneurial success.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) said Monday that it has canceled this year’s National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The 12th annual NVSBW was scheduled to run from Monday through Friday and would have honored America’s 1.6 million veteran-owned small businesses.

"By refusing to support a clean funding bill to reopen the government, Senate Democrats have frozen the majority of SBA’s services, including our small business lending programs and public events like National Veterans Small Business Week," said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler blamed Senate Democrats, who have repeatedly blocked bills to fund the government since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

SENATE RETURNS TO WORK AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEARS LONGEST IN US HISTORY OVER OBAMACARE FIGHT

Kelly Loeffler speaking at a microphone.

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler blamed Democrats for halting veterans services during the government shutdown. (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

She said Democrats "continue to block pay for more than 1 million active-duty military members," adding that the Trump administration is "pursuing every option" to support the military during the shutdown.

The theme for this year’s NVSBW — "Veteran-Owned, American Made" — was intended to highlight how veteran-owned small businesses drive U.S. manufacturing, strengthen national security and contribute more than $1 trillion in annual sales to the economy.

TRUMP'S 'NUCLEAR' DEMAND NOT LANDING FOR SENATE REPUBLICANS AMID SHUTDOWN

CEO of charity that reunites veterans with families explains why he has 'the best job and the worst job' Video

In a statement, the SBA said that all related events — including in-person and virtual training sessions, capital access workshops, and government contracting resources — have been suspended.

"The cancellation underscores how widely the shutdown has disrupted services and opportunities for those who have already sacrificed so much," the agency said.

Democratic leaders have urged Republicans to begin negotiating an extension of expiring health insurance subsidies as part of efforts to reopen the government.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have blocked the GOP’s plan to reopen the government at least 13 times since the shutdown began, according to the White House.

Government shutdown drags into fifth week Video

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Sunday he will only negotiate once the government is reopened.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

