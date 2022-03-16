Sasse calls for action after Zelenskyy's address to Congress: 'We're a superpower. We should act like it.'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called on the U.S. to do whatever is necessary to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress asking for assistance.

Zelenskyy showed video of the carnage taking place in his country and asked either for a no-fly zone over Ukraine or for fighter jets that his military can use. Sasse stressed that it is imperative that Ukraine emerges from this conflict victorious, not just for itself but for the world.

"Zelenskyy needs to win. The Ukrainian freedom fighters need to win. We don't need them just to lose more slowly. We need them to win. To win they need to kill Russians. To kill Russians they need more weapons," Sasse told reporters after Zelesnkyy's remarks. "They need more Javelins, they need more ammo, they need more Stingers, they need more SAMs, they need more airplanes, they need more of everything."

The Biden administration had rejected an arrangement whereby Poland would transport MiG fighter jets to an American base in Germany for them to be transferred to Ukraine. Lawmakers have been urging the president to reconsider, and Zelenskyy did the same at the end of his remarks.

"You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world," Zelenskyy said. "Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace."

Sasse echoed that sentiment.

"They're fighting not just for their kids and for their future -- they're fighting for the free world. Zelenskyy has the courage of his convictions. The question he asked the Congress and the United States government is 'will we have the courage of ours?' We're a superpower. We should act like it."

It has been three weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin had his military invade Ukraine. Zelenskyy has remained in the country, rejecting an offer to be evacuated. Instead, he has turned to the international community for assistance as his people have fought to hold onto their land.