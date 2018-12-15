Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Interior, will leave his post at end of year, Trump says

President Trump announced Saturday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be stepping down from his post at the end of the year.

“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years,” he tweeted. “Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.”

Trump added that he would announce Zinke’s replacement by the end of next week.

Bloomberg News, which first reported Zinke’s resignation, reported that candidates who could replace him could include David Bernhardt, his deputy, as well as former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Zinke had been dogged by ethics complaints related to his travel as well as a real estate deal in his home state involving a foundation he created and the chairman of an energy service company that does business with the interior.

When asked about whether he would fire Zinke in November, Trump said he had no plans, but added: “I’m going to look into any complaints.”