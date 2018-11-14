Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recovering from injury, to return to workout routine next week: report

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to continue her workout routine next week after recently injuring herself in a fall, her trainer reportedly said.

“With three cracked ribs, I won’t have her on the elliptical right away," Ginsburg's trainer, Bryant Johnson, told Vox in an article published Tuesday. "My warm up will be gentler — and then we’ll adjust accordingly. When she gets stronger, we’ll resume the regular workouts.”

The 85-year-old associate justice was hospitalized last Thursday with three fractured ribs after a fall at her office a day earlier. The court said in a news release that Ginsburg didn't go to the hospital until the next day "after experiencing discomfort overnight."

Johnson told the news outlet that Ginsburg will resume her twice-a-week workouts, noting "it’s not the first time she’s broken her ribs. She’s tough as nails.”

The liberal justice was working from home on Tuesday as the high court met for a non-argument session, and "continues to improve," the court said. Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor also were absent.

Ginsburg, the oldest member of SCOTUS, shared her exercise routine in March on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and admitted she works out while listening to opera music.

"The Notorious RBG" has dealt with a series of health concerns in recent years. Ginsburg broke two ribs in 2012, and previously battled two bouts of cancer. Ginsburg also had a stent implanted in her heart to open a blocked artery in 2014.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.