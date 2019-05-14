Limbaugh says Comey, bureaucrats feeling uneasy after Barr names prosecutor to investigate Russia probe origins

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday that the appointment of federal prosecutor John Durham to examine the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation is sending shockwaves through Washington.

On "The Rush Limbaugh Show," Limbaugh joked that listeners should keep an eye out for certain people "fleeing the country."

"If you see James Comey in Argentina or if you see [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper somewhere where they can't be extradited, then you will know that we are getting close... I'm only half-joking," he said.

"It hasn't started yet, but man, are they nervous," Limbaugh said.

Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, will conduct the inquiry, a source told Fox News Monday.

On Tuesday, a person familiar with the process told Fox News that Durham had actually been working on the endeavor "for weeks."

Limbaugh referenced the Fox News report that Durham had been working on his review for some time, remarking that "it does not surprise me."

Limbaugh chronicled Durham's work investigating the alleged use or misuse of FBI informants in the federal government's case involving organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in Massachusetts.

"So, if you ask me, Barr could not have picked a man with better experience," Limbaugh opined. "Not only has Durham gone up against the FBI and won before and even Mueller, he has investigated the FBI’s use of informants, which played a larger role in the inception of the FBI’s case against the Trump campaign."

Limbaugh called Barr's decision to appoint Durham "an inspired choice."

"So, this has a lot of people very, very nervous," he said. "In addition to this, the just recently retired deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is out making speeches, and he is unloading on James Comey."

Limbaugh discussed how Rosenstein, speaking in Maryland on Monday, slammed Comey for judging the "fate of [his] immortal soul" and told the crowd the former director is beginning to sound like a "partisan pundit."

Fox News' Gregg Re, Jake Gibson, Catherine Herridge and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.