Rudy Giuliani more popular in NYC than Bill de Blasio, poll shows

Even Rudy Giuliani is more popular with New Yorkers at the moment than Bill de Blasio, a new Siena College poll shows.

The Republican former New York City mayor and current lawyer and adviser to President Trump came in a full 4 percentage points ahead of the embattled de Blasio — who is a Democrat, as is more than half the state.

De Blasio garnered a measly 28 percent favorable rating compared to Giuliani’s 32 percent in the survey released Tuesday.

By comparison, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a 57 percent favorable rate, just above incoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ 56 percent.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden received a 62 percent favorable rating, Vice President Mike Pence had 42 percent, and Trump won 30 percent.

BILL DE BLASIO SAYS NYC WILL RUN OUT OF COVID-19 VACCINE BY FRIDAY

The survey also included how many New Yorkers viewed the pols unfavorably.

Giuliani slightly edged out de Blasio in that category, with a 56 percent rating vs. the mayor’s 53 percent.

The poll surveyed a sampling of New York’s registered voters between Jan. 10 and 13.

Giuliani was hailed as "America’s mayor’’ in the aftermath of 9/11 because of his admired handling of the crisis.

He went on to become Trump’s personal lawyer and has argued that the presidential election in November was stolen from his boss, only to be derided by critics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also called for a "trial by combat" in a fiery speech before Trump took the podium in DC on Jan. 6 — just before hundreds of gathered Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol, resulting in its ransacking and the deaths of five, including a Capitol Police officer.

Meanwhile, de Blasio has been hit from all sides over his slew of failed promises through two terms, including on city crime and quality-of-life issues, alleged inequities in the public schools, homelessness and the Big Apple’s fiscal crisis.