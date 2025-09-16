Rubio says US, Qatar on verge of finalizing defense cooperation agreement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio early Tuesday said that the U.S. and Qatar were on the verge of finalizing a defense cooperation agreement as he framed the Middle Eastern ally as the "only country in the world" positioned to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

The secretary’s comments came as he was leaving Jerusalem, where he had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting took place against the backdrop of Israel’s airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar last week, as well as its intensifying bombardment of Gaza City.

Rubio, who is now heading to Qatar for a quick visit, acknowledged Doha’s anger over the Israeli airstrikes, telling Fox News during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem: "We understand they’re not happy about what happened."

Speaking to reporters, Rubio reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Qatar as an ally, saying Doha can play a "key role" in ensuring the terrorist group Hamas is "disarmed as a threat."

"We think Qatar can play a very key role in that. So, we’re going there. We have a close partnership with the Qataris," Rubio said before adding, "In fact, we have an enhanced defense cooperation agreement, which we’ve been working on and we’re on the verge of finalizing."

Rubio said that if any country in the world could mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas, "Qatar is the one."

"They’re the ones that can do it. Now, I don’t know if they can after what happened, but I think they could. If anyone can, they can. There’s no other country in the world that can play that role. And we hope they can," Rubio said.

The secretary warned that the window for diplomacy with Hamas was narrowing, saying, "We don’t have months anymore … We probably have days, maybe a few weeks."

"So, it’s a key moment – an important moment," Rubio said. "And again, our preference, our number one choice, is that this ends through a negotiated summit where Hamas says, ‘We’re going to demilitarize. We’re no longer going to pose this threat. We’re going to disband. We’re going to release every single hostage.’"