Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

State Department

Rubio says US, Qatar on verge of finalizing defense cooperation agreement

Secretary of State warns diplomatic window narrowing to 'days, maybe a few weeks'

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
close
Rubio wants diplomatic end to Israel-Hamas war Video

Rubio wants diplomatic end to Israel-Hamas war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the state of the Israel-Hamas war on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio early Tuesday said that the U.S. and Qatar were on the verge of finalizing a defense cooperation agreement as he framed the Middle Eastern ally as the "only country in the world" positioned to mediate between Israel and Hamas. 

The secretary’s comments came as he was leaving Jerusalem, where he had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting took place against the backdrop of Israel’s airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar last week, as well as its intensifying bombardment of Gaza City. 

Rubio, who is now heading to Qatar for a quick visit, acknowledged Doha’s anger over the Israeli airstrikes, telling Fox News during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem: "We understand they’re not happy about what happened." 

Speaking to reporters, Rubio reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Qatar as an ally, saying Doha can play a "key role" in ensuring the terrorist group Hamas is "disarmed as a threat." 

EXCLUSIVE: RUBIO SAYS US-ISRAEL ALLIANCE REMAINS FIRM AS HE HEADS TO QATAR AMID BACKLASH OVER DOHA STRIKES

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens as he speaks to media at Ben Gurion International Airport, as he departs Tel Aviv for Qatar following an official visit, near Lod, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.  (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

"We think Qatar can play a very key role in that. So, we’re going there. We have a close partnership with the Qataris," Rubio said before adding, "In fact, we have an enhanced defense cooperation agreement, which we’ve been working on and we’re on the verge of finalizing." 

RUBIO SAYS ISRAEL STRIKE ON SYRIAN MILITARY HEADQUARTERS ‘LIKELY A MISUNDERSTANDING’

Rubio said that if any country in the world could mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas, "Qatar is the one." 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Journalists raise their hands as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hold a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's Office, during Rubio's visit, in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

"They’re the ones that can do it. Now, I don’t know if they can after what happened, but I think they could. If anyone can, they can. There’s no other country in the world that can play that role. And we hope they can," Rubio said. 

Airstrike in Qatar

Smoke rises from an explosion, allegedly caused by an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.  (UGC via AP)

The secretary warned that the window for diplomacy with Hamas was narrowing, saying, "We don’t have months anymore … We probably have days, maybe a few weeks." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, it’s a key moment – an important moment," Rubio said. "And again, our preference, our number one choice, is that this ends through a negotiated summit where Hamas says, ‘We’re going to demilitarize. We’re no longer going to pose this threat. We’re going to disband. We’re going to release every single hostage.’" 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue