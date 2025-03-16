Rubio says US ‘doing the world a favor’ by striking Houthi rebels

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, arguing that the U.S. is "doing the world a favor" by targeting the militant group.

"We're doing the entire world a favor by getting rid of these guys and their ability to strike global shipping. That's the mission here, and it will continue until that's carried out," Rubio said during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The comments come after Trump announced on social media Saturday that he had ordered "decisive and powerful" airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, arguing that that terrorist group has "waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones."

HOUTHIS POST CRYPTIC VIDEO OF AMERICAN FLAG-DRAPED COFFINS

"It has been over a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden," Trump said in the post. "The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times…. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk."

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!"

The strikes come in response to the Houthis' continued disruption of transit in the Red Sea, something Rubio said Sunday would come to an end with the strikes.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES 'DECISIVE AND POWERFUL' AIRSTRIKES AGAINST HOUTHI TERRORISTS IN YEMEN

"This is not a message," Rubio said. "This is an effort to deny them the ability to continue to constrict and control shipping."

Rubio noted that the militant group, which is backed by Iran, had "struck or attacked 174 Naval vessels of the United States" over the last year, a time period that also saw the group launch 145 attacks on commercial shipping vessels.

"So we basically have a band of pirates, you know, with guided precision anti-ship weaponry and exacting a toll system in one of the most important shipping lanes in the world," Rubio said. "That's just not sustainable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The secretary of state said the strikes would continue until the Houthis "no longer have the capability" to continue to carry out such attacks.

"We're not going to have people sitting around with the missiles attacking the U.S. Navy," Rubio said. "It's not going to happen. Not under President Trump."