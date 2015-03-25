Rubio says Dems Using Medicare to Political Advantage

Freshman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is concerned about the future of Medicare, so he's standing behind House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan and calling on Democrats to stop using the issue as a political weapon.

"It's the only plan that saves Medicare, that doesn't hurt seniors currently on the plan and doesn't hurt economic growth by raising taxes " Rubio told Fox News Thursday.

Rubio says people don't have to like the Ryan plan, but if that's the case they need to come up with another suggestion. He doubts that will happen and implored Republicans and Democrats to work together. "Washington is full of people who don't have a plan... I think Medicare deserves that sort of attention that strategy where both parties can put aside differences and work together."

Rubio also says President Obama needs to lead on the Medicare issue. "How can you sit there as president of the United States, in charge of this country, and say there's a major program like Medicare, that's this important, and I'm going to criticize and demonize and lie about Paul Ryan's plan but I not gonna offer one of my own. Where is President Obama's plan on Medicare?"

Residents of the Sunshine State do not have to worry, at least for now, about losing Rubio the presidential race.

"I'm not running for president in 2012," Sen. Rubio definitively said.