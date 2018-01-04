Roy Moore accuser sues him for defamation after attacks

Leigh Corfman, one of the women who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, is suing Moore and his campaign for defamation due to the sharp personal attacks she encountered after coming forward with her allegations.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Corfman requested a declaratory judgement of defamation, a public apology from Moore, and a court-enforced ban that would prevent him or the campaign from attacking her in the future.

Four women, including Corfman, told the Washington Post on the record in November about their alleged interactions with Moore. They said the former judge took them on dates and brought them back to his home, despite the fact he was nearly twice their age and they were between the ages of 14 and 18. Other women came forward with additional allegations afterwards.

Corfman said Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old at Moore’s home. She said she did not have intercourse with Moore and requested to be taken home.

In response, Moore said Corfman’s allegations were "politically motivated," "completely false," and "malicious." Just after the allegations emerged, Moore told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he had never met Corfman.

