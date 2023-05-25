Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media Buzz
Published

Ron DeSantis finally takes on Donald Trump, in call with journalists

Some of Trump's criticism is drawing 'helpful contrasts' that benefit him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis insists

Howard Kurtz
By Howard Kurtz | Fox News
close
'Failure to launch': DeSantis lost a big opportunity, pollster says Video

'Failure to launch': DeSantis lost a big opportunity, pollster says

Pollster Lee Carter reacts to Ron DeSantis' polling against Trump in the presidential Republican field after announcing his candidacy 

During his rocky Twitter rollout and Fox News interview, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t mention former President Donald Trump's name.

He made some news – saying he would build a border wall and fire FBI chief Chris Wray – but there were only a couple of allusions to Trump.

But in a conference call with a number of journalists last night, the Florida governor dropped his reluctance to talk about the GOP front-runner. 

DESANTIS TO HOLD ‘CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF’ EVENTS IN IOWA, N.H., S.C., AFTER ANNOUNCING WHITE HOUSE BID

Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to voters on March 10, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"Obviously Trump would turn out Democrats, because that's their reflex," he said.

DeSantis contrasted that with his ability to win over some Democrats in his landslide re-election victory last fall.

"I would be shocked if the former president wasn’t leading," DeSantis said of the polls. "He has 100% name ID. He’s one of the most famous people in the world."

TRUMP'S BIZARRE REACTION TO DESANTIS' ANNOUNCEMENT SPARKS CONFUSION ONLINE

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Asked how he would reunite the GOP if he does defeat Trump, DeSantis said: "You struggle to come back together after primaries… It’s not like I’m taking positions that are going to alienate people." But some of his culture-war victories in Florida, including restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, may not play well in other parts of the country.

DeSantis kept stressing the early stage of the contest, though Trump has been attacking him for months. "I don’t think the average Republican primary voter is obsessing yet," he said.

TWITTER SPACES MELTDOWN DURING DESANTIS ANNOUNCEMENT SPARKS SCORCHED EARTH REACTION FROM TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Turmp and DeSantis

Some of former President Trump’s criticism is drawing "helpful contrasts" that benefit him, Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted. (Fox News )

Some of Trump's criticism is drawing "helpful contrasts" that benefit him, the governor insisted. He said he didn’t support an omnibus spending bill that the then-president was pushing, and that he had added $8 trillion to the debt in four years.

"He also attacked me for voting against an amnesty bill that he endorsed," DeSantis said, adding that even though there was some funding for a wall, Trump "tried to ram through" a "massive amnesty" for illegal immigrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether the governor now goes after Trump in more public forums, he suggested with a hint of frustration that he didn’t have the bandwidth to do so during the Florida legislative session.

"I didn’t have the ability to fight all these battles," DeSantis said. "I was the No. 1 target of corporate media." 

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in July 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and other programs.

More from Politics