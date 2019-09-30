RNC launches ‘Stop the Madness’ campaign to fight impeachment push

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee launched a national counter-impeachment campaign called “Stop the Madness” on Monday, targeting House Democrats and vowing to cause "chaos" in response to the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“Democrats promised to reach across the aisle and work with President Trump and Republicans to serve the American people, but instead are now pushing their hyper-partisan impeachment agenda,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Monday. “Enough is enough; Americans are sick and tired of these witch hunts.”

She added: “We are going to hold Democrats accountable for their ridiculous charade and remind voters that their Democrat representative turned their back on them.”

As part of their aggressive impeachment response, the RNC on Monday launched a new website, stopthemadness.gop, with officials saying it will be used to target House Democrats for their “extreme actions."

“The website is going to be a one-stop-shop for activists and supporters of President Trump across the country to get information on our efforts to cause chaos within the Democratic Party,” RNC spokesman Rick Gorka, who is heading up the campaign, told Fox News in an interview Monday.

Gorka said the website will be the place for supporters to sign petitions, donate and get involved in counter-protests and demonstrations as the party “fights back on this impeachment craziness.”

“Our goal is to cause chaos,” Gorka said. “This is a poison pill. When you couple the impeachment process with the socialist policies being espoused by 2020 Democrats, it’s going to sink their chances at the ballot box, especially with those crucial swing voters and independents across the country.”

The site is slated to highlight dozens of Democrats in favor of impeachment in Trump-won districts, as well as states with upcoming key Senate and gubernatorial races.

“From California to Maine, and everywhere in between, we have dedicated communications and political staff whose sole focus is to drive voter engagement in those districts,” Gorka explained. “This will be a battle in the streets, online, on the airwaves—we have all of the tools at our disposal.”

In addition to the website launch, the RNC has committed to a $2 million ad buy on both TV and digital platforms, including on Facebook, Google, Youtube, Spotify and Pandora. Much of the focus will be in target congressional districts like Atlanta, Ga.; Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Chicago, Ill.; Charleston, S.C.; Richmond, Va.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and more.

“We’re able to do this, and scale nationally because we’re already involved and have never left these states,” Gorka said, noting they will “activate” the voters, saying its “something we’ve already laid the groundwork for.”

The RNC will also engage in an aggressive rapid response effort, led by RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest, including email blasts and response in real-time to the latest events.

Gorka described the effort as a whole as “Kavanaugh on steroids.”

“It is an extreme and divisive path that Democrats have taken and have been on since the 2016 election,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it’s a continuation of the Russia hoax, and if they think it’s going to be a winning issue with 2020 swing voters, they should fire their pollsters because that’s not the data we’re seeing.”

Gorka said RNC data shows that Republicans are in support of the president and against impeachment, but said the issue of impeachment is also “deeply unpopular” among swing voters.

He added: “We know who those voters are by name and address and how they feel and we’re going to make sure they hear a message of how far the Democrats have gone down this rabbit hole.”

The RNC’s efforts come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president last week amid the chaos surrounding Trump’s controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The timetable for House action remains unclear, though Democrat-led committees are moving quickly to investigate allegations, first raised in a whistleblower complaint, that Trump improperly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. A transcript of that call shows Trump sought an investigation, but he denies wrongdoing and denies tying the request to U.S. aid.

House Democrats, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have vowed to work expeditiously on the inquiry, with some reports indicating that Democrats could even be prepared to introduce formal articles of impeachment against Trump later this fall.

Pelosi, though, has said their time table is fluid, and that she has “no idea” how long the inquiry will take.