Rick Scott knocked out of Senate leader race on first ballot as Thune and Cornyn advance

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was knocked out of the Senate leader race after the first secret ballot on Wednesday morning, during which none of the three candidates received a majority of the votes.

Sources told Fox News that Scott received the least amount of votes during the first ballot.

The senators advanced to a second secret ballot between only Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

A candidate must receive 27 votes, a majority of the 53-member conference, in order to win.