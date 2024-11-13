Expand / Collapse search
Rick Scott knocked out of Senate leader race on first ballot as Thune and Cornyn advance

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he is committed to getting the president-elect's agenda passed on 'Hannity.'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was knocked out of the Senate leader race after the first secret ballot on Wednesday morning, during which none of the three candidates received a majority of the votes.

Sources told Fox News that Scott received the least amount of votes during the first ballot. 

The senators advanced to a second secret ballot between only Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

John Cornyn, John Thune, Rick Scott

The new Senate GOP leader was chosen on Wednesday. (Reuters)

A candidate must receive 27 votes, a majority of the 53-member conference, in order to win.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

