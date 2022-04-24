Republicans will regain House majority, pick up 40 seats in midterm elections, Rep. McCaul predicts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans will flip the House during November’s midterm elections, winning 40 seats in a landslide because of President Biden’s unpopularity on issues of inflation, gas prices and foreign policy, Rep. Michael McCaul predicted Sunday.

The Texas congressman and top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee appeared on "Fox News Sunday," saying the GOP "feels very confident" they will regain the House because Biden is seen as a "weak president."

AOC WARNS THAT A GOP HOUSE WOULD OVERTURN AN ELECTION: ‘JANUARY 6 WAS A TRIAL RUN’

"I think the polling shows this," McCaul said. "Historically, as well, the party out of power in the first term in the White House, we will pick up seats."

"All we need is five [seats]," McCaul continued. "I predict we're going to get probably at least 40 seats because this president has been so unpopular when it comes to inflation, gas prices, in my reign, the foreign policy mistakes that he's made, and quite frankly, they see him as a weak president."

If Republicans can flip both the House and Senate this fall, McCaul said, the party would push to return to former President Donald Trump’s border policies, which the Biden administration largely rolled back after entering the White House.

"I don’t think Mexico, though, will agree to do this again," McCaul said. "They did under Trump, and it was working. I’m not sure it’s going to work under this administration."

The midterm election climate is expected to favor Republicans as the Democrat-led White House faces high inflation as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Biden may help Democrats avoid a Republican midterm romp by evoking the phrase, "don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative" – something Biden said frequently as vice president and while campaigning for the White House in 2020.

"Really, if you look at the other side, they have nothing in the cupboard. They have no plan," Psaki said during a recent event for "Pod Save America." "We could be saying that more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.