Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chuck Grassley

Republicans claim Biden administration 'enemies list' unearthed from Arctic Frost investigation

Grassley unveils 197 subpoenas from Biden-era Arctic Frost operation

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Grassley provides update on ‘Arctic Frost’ investigation Video

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Grassley provides update on ‘Arctic Frost’ investigation

The probe focuses on a 2022 DOJ memo, which allegedly shows that the Biden FBI spied on nine Republican senators while laying the groundwork to prosecute now-President Donald Trump, according to a new document.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released on Wednesday 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities as part of the bureau's Arctic Frost probe, the precursor to former special counsel Jack Smith's election investigation.

"Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said at a press conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition."

Standing alongside Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the subpoenas "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

Jack Smith delivers remarks in August 2023.

Then-special counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on an unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington.   (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The subpoenas included nonpublic, confidential grand jury material that Grassley said he obtained through whistleblower disclosures.

They sought certain communications with media companies, including Fox News, CBS, Sinclair and Newsmax and with "any" members and aides in Congress. They also sought sweeping financial information from conservative entities.

Grassley and his counterpart in the House, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have been releasing troves of documents related to Arctic Frost, a probe that they say was baseless and that Smith used to bring criminal charges against Trump related to the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith brought four charges against Trump in 2023 alleging he illegally attempted to overturn the election, but the former special counsel encountered numerous hurdles during the federal court proceedings in D.C. and eventually was forced to dismiss the case after Trump won the 2024 election, citing a DOJ policy that discourages targeting sitting presidents.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue