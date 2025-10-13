Jack Smith investigators need to 'pay big' for Jan. 6 phone records probe, warns Sen. Graham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted former Special Counsel Jack Smith over revelations that investigators accessed private communications of multiple GOP lawmakers during the Jan. 6 probe, declaring that those responsible "need to pay, and pay big."

"We're not going to let this go…" Graham told Fox News' Trey Gowdy on "Sunday Night in America."

"When Jack Smith was looking at my phone records and that of other senators, I think he broke the law and I think it needs to be held accountable, and I think those who brought this about need to pay and pay big."

The South Carolina lawmaker accused Smith of politicizing the probe and vowed to do "everything under [his] power" to "find out what happened."

"If it takes a lawsuit to prevent this in the future, I will bring it," he said.

"It's a chilling moment when a rogue special counsel who's politicized to the core was trying to find out who I was calling and why I was calling them as a sitting United States senator doing my job."

Graham's remarks came in response to allegations that Smith tracked the private communications and phone calls of several prominent Republican lawmakers as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, per a previous Fox News Digital report.

Graham, along with Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, were allegedly tracked, according to a document discovered by FBI Director Kash Patel and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Graham said the idea that the executive branch would monitor his phone calls as a sitting U.S. senator "obliterates [the] separation of powers."

Fox News Digital was previously unable to reach Smith for comment.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.