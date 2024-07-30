Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

[PREWRITE] Republican wins primary for Ruben Gallego's House seat but remains long shot in November

The district is the most heavily-Democratic in Arizona

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Arizona legislature ‘going around the governor’ to secure the border: Warren Petersen Video

Arizona legislature ‘going around the governor’ to secure the border: Warren Petersen

Republican State Senate President Warren Petersen joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss migrants seemingly undeterred by President Biden’s executive order.

Pro-Trump GOP candidate Jeff Zink won Tuesday's primary in Arizona’s deep-blue 3rd Congressional District.

Zink defeated 29-year-old Jesús David Mendoza, a software engineer and political newcomer who ran as the more moderate Republican in the race.

CRUCIAL SOUTHWESTERN BATTLEGROUND HOLDS SENATE, HOUSE PRIMARIES TODAY

Ruben Gallego

Primaries were held Tuesday to fill the seat being vacated at the end of this year by Rep. Ruben Gallego. (Getty Images)

Zink, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2022, previously made headlines for being one of the thousands of people who attended former President Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 "Stop The Steal" rally, which was followed by a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the victory, he’s still a long shot candidate to win Arizona’s most heavily-Democratic congressional district.

The area is majority Latino and Hispanic, encompassing significant portions of Phoenix. 

HAVE BATTLEGROUNDS SHIFTED WITH HARRIS AT TOP OF TICKET?

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Candidate Jeff Zink has aligned himself closely with former President Trump. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks it D+24, making it the most left-wing congressional district in Arizona.

It’s being vacated at the end of this year by Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who is running for Senate against Republican candidate Kari Lake in November.

ARIZONA SENATE CANDIDATE SAYS MARK KELLY WOULD GIVE HARRIS 'JOLT' AS VP

Kari Lake speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Gallego is leaving his House seat to run for Senate, likely against Kari Lake. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gallego represented the district from the beginning of 2023, having previously held Arizona’s 7th Congressional District from 2015.

The progressive military veteran is expected to be formally named the Democratic candidate to succeed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who is not seeking re-election.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics