Republican lawmaker pushing to censure Rashida Tlaib over response to slaughter in Israel

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., plans to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over her "long history of making anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks."

Bergman will formally introduce the move later Wednesday, Fox News Digital has learned. The lawmaker blasted his fellow Michigan representative for her reaction to this weekend's unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, which left at least 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands more wounded.

"As Hamas terrorists beheaded infants, paraded dead Jewish teenagers through town, and attacked innocent concert-goers in the most deadly day for Jews since the Holocaust, Rep. Rashida Tlaib chose to place the blame solely on Israel and the Jewish people," Bergman, a 40-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, told Fox News in a statement.

"There is no moral equivalence between Israel defending itself and Hamas attacking innocent Israeli civilians. Tlaib’s long history of anti-Semitic tropes and blatant anti-Jewish propaganda is both disturbing and evil – and should have no place in the halls of Congress," he added.

"One day after a series of coordinated attacks on Israel perpetrated by Hamas terrorists and leaving more Jews dead than any single day since the Holocaust, Congresswoman Tlaib issued a statement calling Israel an apartheid state and insinuating the United States should end its support for the State of Israel," Bergman's resolution charges.

Tlaib's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to censuring Tlaib, the resolution would reaffirm the House of Representative's support for Israel and reject the notion that it is an "apartheid" state.

Tlaib also came under fire this week for flying a Palestinian flag outside her Capitol Hill office. The flag has been there since at least January, but observers were outraged the flag remained following Saturday's attack.

The House is currently in disarray following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Republicans are scrambling to nominate a new speaker.

The top candidates for the role are Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Scalise already serves as Majority Leader in the House, though Jordan has been endorsed by former President Trump. McCarthy has withdrawn his name from contention.