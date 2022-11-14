Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Republican Kevin Kiley projected to win competitive, open House seat in California

The Associated Press projects that GOP nominee Kevin Kiley will win the hotly contested race for California's 3rd Congressional District.

Sophia Slacik
By Sophia Slacik , Bradford Betz , Paul Best | Fox News
close
How California is key for Kevin McCarthy's path to House Speaker Video

How California is key for Kevin McCarthy's path to House Speaker

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram provides the latest details of the midterm takeaway as Republicans anticipate taking control of the House on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

The Associated Press projects that Republican nominee Kevin Kiley will win the open seat for California's newly drawn 3rd House district, defeating his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in a crucial victory for Republicans. 

The GOP win in this district gives Republicans 220 seats, a slight majority when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes next January. Votes are still being counted in three House races. 

REPUBLICANS SET FOR CHAOTIC WEEK OF LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS AND DISCONTENT WITH PARTY BOSSES

Califonia legislator Kevin Kiley spoke with Fox News Digital at CPAC Dallas about his bid for Congress.

Califonia legislator Kevin Kiley spoke with Fox News Digital at CPAC Dallas about his bid for Congress. (Joseph A. Wulfsohn/Fox News Digital)

The Golden State has the largest Congressional delegation with 52 members, though this count has shrunk from 53 seats due to stalling population growth reflected in recent redistricting.

FOX NEWS MIDTERM ELECTIONS RESULTS

The newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District, the largest in the state, is a wide-spanning, Republican-leaning region that stretches along California's eastern border from greater-Sacramento down to Death Valley. 

Kiley, a Republican State Assemblyman since 2016, has been a vocal critic of California Governor Gavin Newsom and his leadership of the state, helping lead the effort to recall Newsom last year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a frequent target of Republican State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who helped lead the effort to recall the California Governor last year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a frequent target of Republican State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who helped lead the effort to recall the California Governor last year. (Rich Pedroncelli)

The Trump-endorsed candidate has touted his lifelong roots in the district and has sought to frame his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, as a carpetbagger and ally of elite Democrats.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones is a Navy veteran and physician who has never held political office. Given the Republican bend of the district, Jones attempted to distance himself from the Democratic Party at times, refusing to support another Speakership term for Nancy Pelosi.

Sophia Slacik is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics