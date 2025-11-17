Rep. Raskin says Democrats have 'huge' tent with room for MTG after her recent rift with Trump, GOP leaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the Democratic Party would welcome fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after the conservative congresswoman has become increasingly critical of her party in recent weeks, a comment that elicited boos from the crowd.

Raskin made the comments while speaking at the 2025 "Blue Bash Brunch" Democratic fundraiser in Miami on Sunday, in which he said his party has a big tent that welcomes all "patriots" who would stand up for the Constitution.

"Let me just say a couple more things to you, great Florida Democrats," Raskin said. "One of them is, we are a big tent. We must be a huge, vast tent."

"I say, this is a party that’s got room for Marjorie Taylor Greene, if she wants to come over," Raskin said, to a mixed reaction from the crowd. "We got room for anybody who wants to stand up for the Constitution and for the Bill of Rights today."

TRUMP GIVES EX-ALLY GREENE NEW NICKNAME AFTER DROPPED ENDORSEMENT, SAYS SHE BETRAYED 'ENTIRE REPUBLICAN PARTY'

The audience booed at the congressman's suggestion that Greene — a longtime conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump until their recent falling out — should be brought into the fray.

Greene has stepped up criticism of GOP leadership in recent months, taking aim at the party’s approach to health care and other issues. She has also broken from her party regarding Israel, calling the Jewish State's military campaign in Gaza a "genocide" and "humanitarian crisis."

She has also been at odds with Trump and her party's leaders over her call for the full release of documents related to the case of deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, although the president has since reversed course on his pressure campaign to stop the release after House lawmakers secured enough support to force a full vote on a bipartisan resolution to release the files.

MARJORIE GREENE SAYS TRUMP'S 'TRAITOR' LABEL COULD PUT HER LIFE IN DANGER

Greene’s feud with Trump led to the president pulling his endorsement of the Georgia Republican and calling her a traitor, an accusation Greene rejects, saying last week she was being targeted "to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files."

"I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for," Greene responded on X.

Raskin urged Democrats to be open to expanding the party to include different ideological views. He described himself as a "liberal" and "progressive" due to his support for liberty and progress.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But my favorite thing to call myself today is a conservative, because I want to conserve the land, the air, the water, the climate system, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the National Labor Relations Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Voting Rights Act, Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act," he said.

"Everything that party of authoritarians wants to destroy is everything we’re going to conserve and defend in America," the congressman continued. "We are the party of the conservatives, the liberals and the progressives. All the patriots today are in the party of democracy. That’s who we are."