Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for coronavirus before planning to fly with Trump to Texas

Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus in advance of his planned travel with President Trump to Texas Wednesday and had to be removed from the trip, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Gohmert, R-Texas, was expected to travel aboard Air Force One Wednesday with the president for campaign fundraising and an energy event at a Midland oil rig.

Spokespeople for Gohmert, 66, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gohmert, who has been prone not to wear a mask around Capitol Hill, attended the high-profile Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified for hours.

Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said Barr will be tested today for COVID-19 because of his proximity to Gohmert at the hearing.

Gohmert is the latest in a growing string of White House aides and politicians who have tested positive for the virus.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for coronavirus this week, becoming the highest-ranking administration member to contract the disease.

Other reps who have contracted the virus include Reps. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., Morgan Griffith, R-Va., Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Tenn.

