Red state lawmakers look to punish local governments defying Trump's immigration crackdown

Local governments which defy President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown could soon face the wrath of their governor under a bill making its way through the Indiana legislature.

Indiana House Bill 1531, which allows local law enforcement agencies the ability to carry out federal immigration laws and threatens to withhold funding from local governments who fail to comply with federal immigration laws, passed through the committee on a party line vote after hours of tense testimony and now moves to the full House, according to a report from the Indy Star Monday.

The bill would also allow the state’s attorney general to impose civil penalties if a local government agency fails to comply with a federal immigration detention request, requires state judges to report any non-U.S. citizen convicted of a crime to federal authorities, prohibits employers from recruiting or hiring illegal immigrants and grants immunity to government bodies or employees for action taken on immigration detainer requests.

"We've been doing as much as we can with existing authority under labor trafficking laws to go after this issue of illegal aliens being employed in the state," Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Blake Lanning told the Indy Star. "But in many ways, Indiana law was not designed for this problem, to address this problem."

Lanning said the attorney general’s office worked closely with the state’s GOP legislature to craft the bill, which comes after Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita threatened to sue local jurisdictions who do not comply with federal immigration orders.

"Now that's a problem in Indiana, particularly because there's an Indiana state statute that I enforce that says what you have got to give, whatever level of cooperation is allowed by federal law, you shall give it as a state or local law enforcement official," Rokita told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.

"And, so, that's what's happening here. That defiance I need to look into now."

The push comes as Trump has intensified efforts to both secure the border and deport immigrants already in the country illegally. However, some of those efforts have been hindered by so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, which ban local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Indiana’s legislation faces stiff opposition from Democrats and outside groups, who question the constitutionality of the bill.

"This is unprecedented to have this many anti-immigrant bills in one legislative session for Indiana. So it really is kind of a race to be the most racist. Any argument against that is just disingenuous," Carolina Castoreno, the co-founder of the Alliance for Latino Migrant Advocacy, told the Indy Star after testifying against the bill.

"The rhetoric that they are continuing to use in these rooms — the mentioning of cartels, the mentioning of Hispanic men, talking about the Spanish speaking language," Castoreno added. "They're not talking about Ukrainian immigrants. They're not talking about immigrants from any other part of the world, except for Latin America."

However, efforts to defeat the legislation face an uphill battle in Indiana, where Republicans enjoy supermajorities in both the state House of Representatives and Senate as well as control the governor’s office.