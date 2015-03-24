Prosecutor: No conclusion on Gov. Walker's activity

The attorney for the special prosecutor investigating Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and conservative groups says no conclusions have been made about whether there's enough evidence to charge him or anyone with a crime.

Thursday's statement from attorney Randall Crocker also says that Walker himself was not a target of the investigation and has never been served with a subpoena.

Crocker represents lead prosecutor Francis Schmitz.

The probe was halted last month by a federal judge. A court document Schmitz wrote in December and made public last week identified Walker as being part of an alleged criminal scheme to evade campaign laws.

Crocker says the document was a legal argument for further investigation, not a determination that criminal charges were warranted against Walker or anyone else.