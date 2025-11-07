Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Progressive-backed candidate convicted in man's killing wins city council election

The newly elected city councilwoman told local news she is trying to put her past behind her

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
A Maine woman who previously served time as a convicted killer was elected to serve on a local city council on Tuesday night, causing a stir on social media in the process.

Angela Walker was elected to the Bangor city council, New York Post reported, more than 20 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man named Derek Rogers in 2002. 

The manslaughter conviction stemmed from a fight where Walker was allegedly called a racial slur derogatory toward Native Americans and the man who said it, a Canadian tourist named Derek Rogers, was later found beaten to death and suffocated with sand, according to news reports.

Walker ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter, along with her brother, and perjury, earning a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Angela Walker alongside Bangor Maine

Angela Walker's Bangor City Council victory sparked outrage on social media. (Facebook/Angela Walker/Getty)

Although Walker was sponsored by a progressive group, she is not affiliated with a political party and will serve a three-year term along with three others who were elected to the council. 

News of Walker’s election quickly spread on social media with popular conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok sharing it with her 4.5 million followers. 

"Meet Angela Walker," LibsofTikTok posted on X. "She was just elected to Bangor, Maine City Council. She was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years for kiIIing a tourist, allegedly because he called her a ‘racist’ name. He was found severely beaten and suffocated with sand stuffed down his throat."

Angela Walker

Angela Walker was elected to the Bangor City Council earlier this week.  (Bangor Area Recovery Network)

"Um, wut?" GOP Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X. 

"Unfortunately, Jay Jones is not the floor," Dhillon Law Group Associate Jesse Franklin-Murdock posted on X. "There is a genuine bloodlust on the left, and voters are all too happy to let it out [in] the ballot box."

"New progressive paradigm: The more mentally ill, the more popular," Grabien founder Tom Elliott posted on X.

"WTH is going on? Democrats simply don’t care what their politicians do," conservative influencer Paul A. Syzpula posted on X.

Voting booths

Voting booths on Election Day. (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Walker told the Bangor Daily News, "I want people to see that it’s possible that we can change."

"That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore and I’m a different person," Walker added about her conviction.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walker for comment.

Democrats have been facing heavy criticism this week for electing Jay Jones as Virginia's next attorney general even after it was revealed he fantasized in 2022 text messages about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head while also suggesting that harm should come to that Republican's young "fascist" children. 

