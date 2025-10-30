Expand / Collapse search
2025 Virginia Governor Race

Jay Jones overcomes mounting scandals to defeat Jason Miyares for Virginia attorney general

Norfolk Democrat unseats tough GOP prosecutor who targeted drug companies and traffickers

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Trace Gallagher: Jay Jones' apology is replete with 'whatabouts' Video

Trace Gallagher: Jay Jones' apology is replete with 'whatabouts'

The 'Common Sense' Department is not the least bit surprised that tonight's debate in Virginia was largely focused on Democrat Jay Jones and his violent text messages.

The Fox News Decision Desk has projected that Democrat Jay Jones will become the next attorney general of Virginia. 

Jones overcame weeks of burgeoning scandals, and voters looked past them to pick the Norfolk Democrat over incumbent Republican Jason Miyares, who burnished his record of going after drug companies, gangbangers and traffickers.

Jones, the son of longtime Norfolk delegate Jerrauld Jones and a former Biden Justice Department staffer, beat back dueling scandals over a 116 mph reckless driving arrest featuring scrutinized affidavits of 1,000 community service hours sworn to by his own political action committee and the NAACP of Virginia.

A recent Fox News Digital freedom of information request failed to produce records from New Kent County prosecutors. The office returned a notification that it could not be produced due to a Virginia State Code listing the records as part of a criminal investigation.

JASON MIYARES TOUTS RECORD ON CRIME, FENTANYL AS JONES SCANDAL ROILS VIRGINIA RACE

Jay Jones is a ‘special kind of sick’, former Trump advisor says Video

Jones also faced scrutiny for texting Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, that he would prefer former House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to be shot twice in the head rather than any bullets be saved for former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler or Cambodian leader Pol Pot.

His campaign also received an infusion of cash following the scandal from the PAC aligned with Democratic attorneys general.

At his debate with Miyares at the University of Richmond, Jones notably name-checked or referenced President Donald Trump about 50 times, painting the Republican as more interested in defending the White House than the Commonwealth of Virginia.

JONES AND MIYARES CLASH OVER MURDER TEXTS AS DEM REPEATEDLY INVOKES TRUMP AT HEATED, HIGH-STAKES DEBATE

Top Republican blasts Dems standing by Jay Jones Video

Jones was seen as the least likely of the three Democratic statewide candidates to win, portending a good night for his party and a bad night for the GOP across the state.

Jones’ win also adds weight to the already overwhelming power wielded by the Hampton Roads and Tidewater area in state government.

Jones hails from and represented Norfolk in the House. The current House Speaker, Don Scott Jr., is from Portsmouth. Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas represents Portsmouth. And Sen. Mamie Locke, the chamber’s campaign chief, is from Hampton.

Jason Miyares questions how Jay Jones can hold office, talks first-term wins Video

Only Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell does not hail from that area. He represents the heavily-Democratic Washington, D.C., suburbs centered around George Washington’s Mount Vernon.

Republicans, now out of power, meanwhile will continue to have party leadership dotting the map from bustling Hanover and Henrico to the famed Trail of the Lonesome Pine in far southwestern Virginia.

