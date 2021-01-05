Pro-GOP Georgia Battleground Fund raises $58 million in runoff showdowns

A fundraising organization formed by the Senate Republican leadership to raise money on behalf of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – the two GOP candidates in Georgia’s twin Senate runoff elections – hauled in $58 million since it launched in mid-November.

The figure was announced Monday on a private call to bundlers by the group’s national finance chair, longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and top adviser to President George W. Bush during his two presidential campaigns and in the White House. Word of the call was first reported by PunchBowl News and confirmed by Fox News.

GEORGIA'S SENATE RUNOFF WINNERS MAY NOT BE KNOWN TONIGHT

The fund grew into a large all hands on deck effort with members from all 50 states. It helped partially pay for a massive Republican get-out-the-vote effort in the Peach State assembled by the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns as well as the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the reelection arm of the Senate GOP.

Perdue and Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The two runoff elections will determine if the Republicans keep their slim majority in the Senate or if the Democrats narrowly control both houses of Congress as well as the White House.

Ossoff and Warnock outraised and outspent Perdue and Loeffler in the runoff campaign. But pro-Republican outside groups dramatically outspent their Democratic counterparts, to tip the final spending tab in the GOP’s favor.

YOUR FOX NEWS GUIDE TO GEORGIA'S SENATE RUNOFF ELECTIONS

A source familiar with the GOP fundraising effort in the Georgia runoffs told Fox News that "this has been an incredibly impressive operation that has helped these two candidates fight back against an onslaught of outside dollars that have flowed to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Democrat candidate fundraising over the last four years has been a massive advantage for Democrats and the Georgia Battleground Fund helped cut into that advantage."

A Georgia-based GOP strategist involved in the effort to reelect Loeffler and Perdue told Fox News the contributions from the fund "made a giant difference, making sure we had the resources we needed to engage voters."