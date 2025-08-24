Gov. Pritzker says Trump trying to 'manufacture a crisis' as admin plans National Guard deployment to Chicago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said there is no emergency and President Donald Trump is "attempting to manufacture a crisis" after reports that the federal government may deploy the National Guard to Chicago to address crime in the city.

"The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention," the governor said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes after Trump's move to boost the presence of federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to reduce crime. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed to the streets of D.C. as part of the federal takeover of the district.

Now, Trump says Chicago could be his administration's next target for a federal crackdown on crime.

The Pentagon has planned a military deployment to Chicago for weeks, which could include mobilizing a few thousand National Guard troops next month, according to The Washington Post.

"The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority," Pritzker said. "There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders."

The governor also accused Trump of "attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families."

"We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois," he continued.

Democrat Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said the report that Trump is preparing to deploy federal troops in Chicago "proves what we all know: he is willing to go to any lengths possible to create chaos if it means more political power—no matter who gets hurt."

"As Lieutenant Governor and throughout my career, I’ve fervently fought for the reformation of our criminal legal system and under the Pritzker-Stratton administration, we’ve made tremendous progress," she said in a statement. "Crime in Chicago is declining and there’s absolutely no rationale for this decision, other than to distract from the pain Trump is inflicting on working families with his dangerous agenda."

"Illinois, Governor Pritzker and I are here to stand for your rights, your freedoms, and will protect you against whatever storms of hate and fear come our way," she added.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, also a Democrat, earlier said "unlawfully deploying the National Guard to Chicago has the potential to inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement when we know that trust between police and residents is foundational to building safer communities."

"An unlawful deployment of the [National Guard] would be unsustainable and would threaten to undermine the historic progress we have made," Johnson said in a statement on Friday.

The mayor also cited data showing that homicides, robberies and shootings have dipped significantly in the past year.