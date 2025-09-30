Trump taunts Democrat leaders with ‘Trump 2028’ hats in Oval Office as shutdown approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump shared photos on Truth Social on Tuesday showing red "Trump 2028" hats strategically displayed on the Resolute Desk during an Oval Office meeting with Democrat leaders Monday in hopes of fending off a government shutdown.

Trump's post came late Tuesday, hours before Washington grappled with its first shutdown since 2018-19.

"The Trump administration wants a straightforward and clean CR [continuing resolution] to continue funding the government – the exact same proposal that Democrats supported just 6 months ago, 13 times under the Biden Administration," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

"But radical Democrats are shutting the government down because they want a nearly $1.5 trillion wish list of demands, including free health care for illegal aliens. The Democrat’s radical agenda was rejected by the American people less than a year ago at the ballot box, now they’re shutting down the government and hold the American people hostage over it."



JD VANCE SAYS GOVERNMENT LIKELY 'HEADED INTO A SHUTDOWN' AFTER TRUMP MEETS WITH DEMS

Vice President JD Vance warned, "I think we’re headed to a shutdown" after Monday's meeting.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at the time the sides "have very large differences."

Late Tuesday, the Senate failed a last-ditch vote on extending funding and barreled toward a shutdown as the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1.

SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED: WHO WORKS, WHO DOESN'T AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

Trump posted the photos late Tuesday, a few hours before the shutdown was slated to begin.

His campaign has sold "Trump 2028" hats since earlier this year.

Democrat leaders downplayed the stunt.

Schumer said Trump "can avoid a shutdown if he chooses to," while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., added, "we will not back down" in defending healthcare and spending priorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump presided over a 35-day government shutdown in 2018–19, the longest in American history, during his first term in office.