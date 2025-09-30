Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump taunts Democrat leaders with ‘Trump 2028’ hats in Oval Office as shutdown approaches

Trump shared photos of 'Trump 2028' hats on the Resolute Desk in a Truth Social post Tuesday night

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Trump knows 'how to have fun' while running the country, Tomi Lahren says Video

Trump knows 'how to have fun' while running the country, Tomi Lahren says

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-host Tomi Lahren says President Donald Trump’s ‘quick-witted’ sense of humor eases tension in high-stakes meetings on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump shared photos on Truth Social on Tuesday showing red "Trump 2028" hats strategically displayed on the Resolute Desk during an Oval Office meeting with Democrat leaders Monday in hopes of fending off a government shutdown.

Trump's post came late Tuesday, hours before Washington grappled with its first shutdown since 2018-19. 

"The Trump administration wants a straightforward and clean CR [continuing resolution] to continue funding the government – the exact same proposal that Democrats supported just 6 months ago, 13 times under the Biden Administration," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. 

"But radical Democrats are shutting the government down because they want a nearly $1.5 trillion wish list of demands, including free health care for illegal aliens. The Democrat’s radical agenda was rejected by the American people less than a year ago at the ballot box, now they’re shutting down the government and hold the American people hostage over it."

JD VANCE SAYS GOVERNMENT LIKELY 'HEADED INTO A SHUTDOWN' AFTER TRUMP MEETS WITH DEMS

Trump points across Oval Office desk with Trump 2028 hats displayed

President Donald Trump points while sitting behind the Resolute Desk with "Trump 2028" hats placed in front during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office, Monday, in Washington, D.C. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Vice President JD Vance warned, "I think we’re headed to a shutdown" after Monday's meeting. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at the time the sides "have very large differences." 

Late Tuesday, the Senate failed a last-ditch vote on extending funding and barreled toward a shutdown as the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1.

SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED: WHO WORKS, WHO DOESN'T AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

Trump 2028 hat in foreground during Oval Office meeting with Schumer

A "Trump 2028" hat is seen in the foreground in the Oval Office, as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., left, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., met with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss how to avoid a possible government shutdown. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Trump posted the photos late Tuesday, a few hours before the shutdown was slated to begin. 

His campaign has sold "Trump 2028" hats since earlier this year.

Trump 2028 hat on Oval Office table as Schumer and Jeffries meet with Trump

A "Trump 2028" hat sits on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Monday, discuss how to avoid a government shutdown. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Democrat leaders downplayed the stunt. 

Schumer said Trump "can avoid a shutdown if he chooses to," while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., added, "we will not back down" in defending healthcare and spending priorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump presided over a 35-day government shutdown in 2018–19, the longest in American history, during his first term in office.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue