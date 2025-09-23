Portland moves toward further cementing its sanctuary status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland is set to consider new legislation that would further strengthen the city’s sanctuary policies and limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The City Council’s Community and Public Safety Committee is set to review an ordinance on Tuesday that would codify Portland's protections into binding city law. It would expand a 2017 resolution that declared Portland a sanctuary city.

The draft ordinance prohibits the use of city resources to enforce federal immigration laws and bars employees, contractors and police from helping federal immigration officers looking to investigate or detain suspected illegal immigrants.

It also blocks city agencies from collecting or sharing information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), unless compelled by a court order.

"The City of Portland recognizes and values the diverse contributions of all individuals and affirms its commitment to treating all persons with dignity and respect, regardless of race, color, national origin, immigration or refugee status," the ordinance reads in part.

All city employees would be required to complete a training course covering sanctuary policies, the difference between administrative and judicial warrants and how to respond if immigration agents attempt to access city property or information.

The city would also designate all municipal buildings as "Sanctuary City Safe Spaces" with signage in multiple languages clarifying public and restricted areas.

Another provision requires the city to regularly file Freedom of Information Act requests with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, and to release legally disclosable information — such as the names of those detained in Portland and the alleged offenses — to the mayor, council and the public at least once a year.

Each bureau would also have to submit quarterly reports on training completion and immigration enforcement activity.

Exceptions would apply only in cases where Portland police arrest someone formally charged with federal immigration crimes under a judicial warrant. Any such arrests must be disclosed in an annual report to the council, including the names of officials and federal agents involved.

More than two dozen people have submitted written testimony on the issue, according to KATU.

Only one of the written testimonies opposed the proposal. One of the supporters wrote, "I think it's important to reflect our shared values in our city code and not rely on state policy."

The Portland City Council is made up of 12 members, all Democrats. The mayor is also a Democrat.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Portland mayor's office and the City Council for comment but did not immediately hear back.