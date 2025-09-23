Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Portland

Portland moves toward further cementing its sanctuary status

The proposal mandates staff training and FOIA checks on immigration enforcement

Michael Dorgan
Anti-ICE protesters clash with police in Portland Video

Anti-ICE protesters clash with police in Portland

Fox News correspondent Dan Springer and Seattle Red Talk Show host Jason Rantz have the latest on the tensions in Portland, Oregon on America Reports.

Portland is set to consider new legislation that would further strengthen the city’s sanctuary policies and limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The City Council’s Community and Public Safety Committee is set to review an ordinance on Tuesday that would codify Portland's protections into binding city law. It would expand a 2017 resolution that declared Portland a sanctuary city.

The draft ordinance prohibits the use of city resources to enforce federal immigration laws and bars employees, contractors and police from helping federal immigration officers looking to investigate or detain suspected illegal immigrants. 

PORTLAND RAMPS UP PRESSURE ON ICE BUILDING WITH LAND USE VIOLATION NOTICE

Portland ICE facility boarded graffiti collage

Portland's City Council is considering a measure to further cement the city's sanctuary policies against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).  (Jenny Kane/AP)

It also blocks city agencies from collecting or sharing information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), unless compelled by a court order.

"The City of Portland recognizes and values the diverse contributions of all individuals and affirms its commitment to treating all persons with dignity and respect, regardless of race, color, national origin, immigration or refugee status," the ordinance reads in part. 

All city employees would be required to complete a training course covering sanctuary policies, the difference between administrative and judicial warrants and how to respond if immigration agents attempt to access city property or information. 

The city would also designate all municipal buildings as "Sanctuary City Safe Spaces" with signage in multiple languages clarifying public and restricted areas.

Portland, Oregon immigration policy

A view of Portland, Oregon at night, including the Hawthorn Bridge. (Fox News)

PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERS HOW TO BOOT ICE OUT OF CITY FACILITY

Another provision requires the city to regularly file Freedom of Information Act requests with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, and to release legally disclosable information — such as the names of those detained in Portland and the alleged offenses — to the mayor, council and the public at least once a year. 

Each bureau would also have to submit quarterly reports on training completion and immigration enforcement activity.

Protest against ICE in Portland

Police are seen dispersing the crowd outside a Portland ICE facility on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (X/@KatieDaviscourt)

Exceptions would apply only in cases where Portland police arrest someone formally charged with federal immigration crimes under a judicial warrant. Any such arrests must be disclosed in an annual report to the council, including the names of officials and federal agents involved.

More than two dozen people have submitted written testimony on the issue, according to KATU.

Only one of the written testimonies opposed the proposal. One of the supporters wrote, "I think it's important to reflect our shared values in our city code and not rely on state policy."

The Portland City Council is made up of 12 members, all Democrats. The mayor is also a Democrat.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Portland mayor's office and the City Council for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

