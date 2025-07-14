Political influencer 'skeptical' of reported dip in LGBTQ support for Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political influencer and podcast host Link Lauren sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss President Donald Trump's favorability with the LGBTQ community as the president nears his sixth month in office.

Exit polling from Fox News showed only 20% of the LGBTQ voted for the president after the 2024 election, a sharp decline from the 28% reported by the New York Times after the 2020 election.

But the "Spot On with Link Lauren" podcast host, a former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advisor turned political influencer with roughly 1 million followers across various social media platforms, told Fox News Digital he was "skeptical" of declining support for the president now that Trump has been in office for nearly half a year.

"When they say LGBT support for President Trump may have dipped a little bit in this last election, I'm not really sure because he has the support of most normal gays that I talk to, and most gay people are tired of being lumped in with the non-binary LGBTQIA R2D2 nonsense," Lauren told Fox.

"I don't need to constantly feel like I'm part of this LGBTQ community and go out and wave a flag on Fifth Avenue as naked, non-binary people come traipsing down the street."

Lauren, who is openly gay, made clear that Trump’s favorability could have shifted since becoming president.

As for Trump's drop in polling between the 2020 and 2024 elections, polling expert and partner at Cygnal, Mitchell Brown, told Fox the "'T' in the LGBTQ community" could be the reason for a change in numbers.

"Recently, especially in 2024, when his numbers went down a bit, it’s the "T" in the LGBTQ community that’s largely responsible for that, and it’s because those people have been championing things like men in women's sports," Brown told Fox News Digital. "Of course this is a small portion of the population, less than 1%, but it’s become another 80/20 where Trump adopts the 80 and the Left tokenizes the community and takes the 20 position."

"The political backdrop of 2016 versus 2024 was very different," Brown explained. "The difference is that Harris was a proven California radical who lacked so much substance and charisma as a person that only her radicalism stood out."

"Some voters found that attractive and went to her, but I suspect the vast majority of the losses in Trump’s column were people who became disenfranchised and stayed home."

Transgender surgeries on minors, men playing in women’s sports, and transgender rights have been key issues in debates surrounding the LGBTQ community between Republicans and Democrats for some years.

Most recently, the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) were sued by the Trump administration last week after the Department of Education found that the state violated Title IX with biological men competing in women's sports.

"I might be gay, but I'm not brain-dead," Lauren told Fox News. "Don't tell me I have to support men in women's locker rooms. It's asinine and absurd that we even have to have this conversation. And it's why so many other countries have laughed at us in the last four years."

