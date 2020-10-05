Vice presidential debate's COVID-19 precautions include plexiglass shield: A look at the new rules

After President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will separate the vice presidential candidates with plexiglass, in addition to other precautions, during Wednesday night's encounter.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

HOW TO WATCH THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF MIKE PENCE VS. KAMALA HARRIS

Pence and Harris will be seated roughly 12 feet apart, compared to the seven feet that separated President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden during last week's presidential debate.

Moderator Susan Page of USA Today will also be seated 12 feet from the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

Biden and Harris will not have to wear masks onstage, but they will have to be tested for coronavirus prior to the debate. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after the debate. His team was in charge of testing him and was also "required to certify" to the Cleveland Clinic that the president had recently tested negative.

TRUMP AND BIDEN SUPPORTERS OUT IN FORCE ACROSS THE SWING STATE OF FLORIDA WITH ELECTION ONE MONTH AWAY

Biden and Trump were the first candidates to forgo the pre-debate handshake because of the coronavirus, and their running mates will do the same. Pence and Harris will not even get to greet each other with an elbow bump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There will be guests in the debate hall, although their numbers will be limited and they will be required to wear masks and present clean COVID-19 tests.