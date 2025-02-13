Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

Plane carrying Sec. of State Rubio turns around after experiencing mechanical issue

Rubio intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio was diverted back to Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night due to a mechanical issue.

Rubio was on his way to Munich, Germany from Washington, D.C. on Thursday night when the plane experienced a mechanical issue, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

RUBIO SAYS AMERICAN MARC FOGEL FREED FROM RUSSIA DUE TO ‘STRENGTH’ OF TRUMP

Marco Rubio

TOPSHOT - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a plane en route to El Salvador at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City on February 3, 2025. Rubio is in Panama on a two-day official visit.  (MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/Pool AP/AFP via Getty Images)

The plane has since turned around and was returning to Joint Base Andrews.

Bruce said Rubio intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft.

This is a developing story.

