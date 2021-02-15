Perdue files to run for Senate against Warnock in 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Former Sen. David Perdue filed Federal Election Commission paperwork Monday to become a candidate to run for Senate in 2022, Fox News has learned.

Perdue, who lost re-election to Sen. Jon Osoff, D-Ga., during Georgia’s Senate runoff election on Jan. 5, filed FEC paperwork on Monday evening, designating a "principal campaign committee" titled: "Perdue for Senate."

A source familiar told Fox News that Perdue would not be running for his old seat, as it is not up for re-election, but rather the seat now held by Freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.