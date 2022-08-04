Pentagon announces new press secretary after Kirby departure to White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Thursday that Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder will be the Pentagon's new press secretary, following John Kirby's departure in May.

"He brings a wealth of experience, including joint and deployed assignments that will serve him well as he informs the media of our activities around the world," Austin said in a statement.

"I am confident that I will benefit from his counsel, and that the American people will benefit from his ability to clearly and consistently communicate our efforts to protect the United States and its interests around the world, take care of our people, and strengthen our unrivaled alliances and partnerships," continued the defense secretary.

Ryder, who currently serves as the Department of the Air Force director of public affairs, will be the first uniformed spokesperson to fill the position since 2015. He is expected to close out his responsibilities as Air Force director over the next several weeks before assuming his new position later this month.

Ryder's assignment comes after Kirby left the position to work as the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

Ryder previously worked with Austin from 2013 to 2016 at U.S. Central Command. Ryder then went on to serve as head spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2017 to 2019.