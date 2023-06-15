Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira indicted by federal grand jury

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested on April 13 on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia's war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy granted the government's motion for detention on May 19, 2023.

"Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets. The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world."

The breach exposed secret assessments of Russia's war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Teixeira faces more than a decade in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.