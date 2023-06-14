Space Force general decries 'anti-LGBTQ+' laws at Pentagon Pride event, claims they affect hiring decisions

A high-ranking officer in the U.S. Space Force used her speech at a Pentagon pride event last week to rail against what she called "anti-LGBTQ+ laws" introduced in state legislatures across the country.

Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations, also claimed that such laws affect her hiring and promotion decisions, sometimes leading her to choose a "less qualified" candidate because of a preferred candidate's "personal circumstances."

"Transformational cultural change requires leadership from the top, and we do not have time to wait," Burt told those attending the event. "Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level. That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole."

"When I look at potential candidates, say, for squadron command, I strive to match the right person to the right job. I consider their job performance and relevant experience first. However, I also look at their personal circumstances, and their family is also an important factor," she said.

"If the good match for a job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical health care due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate, and, perhaps, less qualified," she added.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon declined to comment on Burt's remarks and directed Fox News Digital to the Space Force's public affairs office. When reached for comment, a Space Force official told Fox: "To stay ahead of our pacing challenge and win in a competitive environment, leaders must identify and remove barriers facing their teams."

"We have the top talent in the Nation, and we must enable them to perform their missions by ensuring they are not worried about the health and safety of their families," the official said. "The Department of the Air Force recognizes that various laws and legislation are being proposed and passed in states across America that may affect LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians, and/or their LGBTQ dependents in different ways."

"We have worked to inform and educate our members on the assignment, medical, legal and other resources available to support Airmen, Guardians and their families," they added.

The "anti-LGBTQ+ laws" Burt mentioned appeared to be referencing the legislation passed by more than 20 states restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, as well as numerous bills limiting the amount of time in which an abortion can be performed during a pregnancy.

In addition to Burt, President Biden himself lashed out at state lawmakers pushing such legislation, referring to them last week as "hysterical" and "prejudiced" during a joint press conference at the White House with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The following day, however, Britain's National Health Service, a government-run health care entity, said it would not routinely offer puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics, saying more evidence is needed about the potential benefits and harms.

Last month, two Navy officials dismissed critics of its promotion of LGBTQ+ Pride as "bigots" and "a--holes," according to emails obtained by Fox News Digital.

The officials specifically expressed disgust with negative public response to its social media posts for LGBTQ+ Pride Month last year, the emails, obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request from the Functional Government Initiative, said. The two officials schemed on how to best post its "rainbow wingtip graphic" for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which they complained would be flooded with "feedback from trolls and ugliness."

