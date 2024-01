Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin continues to recuperate at home following a medical procedure earlier this month, though there was no expected time frame provided for his return to the office.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a press briefing that Austin is performing his duties from home, including participating in the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Tuesday.

The group consists of 50 plus countries who gather monthly to coordinate security assistance for Ukraine.

In Austin’s opening comments during the meeting, he reaffirmed U.S. support to Ukraine, adding that the U.S. will collaborate with international allies and partners to ensure Ukraine gets the capabilities it needs to protect its citizens and sovereignty from Russian attacks during the winter and beyond.

PENTAGON SLAMMED FOR CALLING LLOYD AUSTIN'S SURGERY TO REMOVE CANCER 'ELECTIVE': 'ARGUING SEMANTICS'

Austin did not address his health or hospitalization during his comments.

When asked why Austin did not mention anything about his health as he attended the meeting from his home, Ryder said it was the secretary’s prerogative to steer clear from such comments in his prepared remarks.

Ryder also told reporters upon questioning that he did not have anything to announce in terms of Austin’s return to the Pentagon.

DEFENSE SEC. LLOYD AUSTIN IN 'GOOD CONDITION' AS HOSPITALIZATION APPROACHES TWO-WEEK MARK: PENTAGON OFFICIALS

"The secretary continues to recuperate from home," Ryder said. "He’s recovering well. As I highlighted last week, part of his care at home continues to be physical therapy. But again, we’ll keep you updated on his return date to the Pentagon."

Austin, 70, and the Pentagon have come under heavy scrutiny for not being more transparent about the secretary's hospitalization and communication gaps that left senior officials and the White House unaware of his condition or whereabouts for several days.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent prostate cancer surgery. He developed an infection a week later and was readmitted to the hospital.

DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN DIAGNOSED WITH PROSTATE CANCER

President Biden and other senior administration officials were not told for days about his hospitalization or his cancer.

Despite being admitted to Walter Reed upon Jan.1, the Pentagon didn't inform the public, press or Congress until Jan. 5.

Officials also acknowledged that the White House had not been informed about Austin's hospitalization until Jan. 4.

According to the doctors, the cancer was detected when Austin had a regular screening in early December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They said his prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis was excellent.

Austin has been called to testify before congressional lawmakers to explain why his hospitalization was kept secret.

The Pentagon is conducting an internal review into the communication lapse.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.