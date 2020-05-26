Pence press secretary Katie Miller, who had coronavirus, says she’s back at work after 3 negative tests

Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, announced Tuesday that she is back at work after three negative coronavirus tests since she contracted the disease several weeks ago.

The press secretary also added that she is expecting.

“Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support,” Miller tweeted. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness.”

PENCE'S PRESS SECRETARY TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

On May 8, the Trump administration revealed that Miller, who is married to top White House aide Stephen Miller, had contracted COVID-19. She had been asymptomatic and had tested negative the day before, as top members of Trump and Pence’s staff are tested daily.

"Wonderful young woman - Katie, she tested positive, she hasn't come in touch with me," President Trump said of Miller during a roundtable. "It's the press person, tested positive out of the blue."

Miller was the second member of Pence’s staff to contract the virus. One day before, a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House grounds as one of Trump's valets tested positive for coronavirus.

After Miller’s diagnosis, Pence decided to keep his distance from the president for a few days, though he consistently tested negative for the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That same weekend, three top U.S. health officials who are task force members announced they would take isolation measures after coming in contact with someone at the White House who tested positive, though they failed to name who.

The heads of the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] said they would self-quarantine, and Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would practice a “modified” quarantine.