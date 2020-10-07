Pence, Harris in Utah for vice presidential debate; Trump quarantining at the White House

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris are set to face off in Utah on Tuesday in a debate that's taken on heightened importance amid President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

With the November election less than one month away, the running mates of Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are scheduled to appear for 90 minutes at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the first and only vice presidential debate.

The showdown between Pence and Harris -- who share tickets with two of the oldest men to run for president -- comes less than one week after Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, placing extra scrutiny on their roles as the president's potential successor.

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, just 27 days away from the election.

President Trump:

After a three-day stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo treatment for COVID-19, Trump left Monday evening for the White House, where he will continue to be treated for the virus and be closely monitored by a team of physicians.

On Tuesday, Trump abruptly pulled the plug on another coronavirus relief deal, delaying negotiations until after the Nov. 3 election. But he appeared to reverse course later that evening, urging lawmakers to pass additional aid for airlines and small businesses and send a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks to American families.

Trump has said he planned to return to the campaign trail "soon."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

The former vice president will attend a virtual "Biden for President" fundraiser. He has no other scheduled events.

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence traveled to Salt Lake City on Monday ahead of the vice presidential debate against Harris on Wednesday. The candidates will be separated by plexiglass and stand 12 feet apart as a precautionary measure following the COVID-19 outbreak among White House officials.

Everyone in the audience will be required to wear a mask.

Pence has had multiple negative coronavirus tests.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris:

The California senator arrived in Salt Lake City on Saturday to prep for the debate against Pence. The coronavirus pandemic will likely be in focus during the sole matchup between the candidates.

