Pelosi tweets photo of Trump’s State of the Union alleged handshake snub

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday tweeted a photo that showed President Trump appearing to refuse a handshake at the beginning of his State of the Union address.

CELEBRITIES RESPOND TO ADDRESS

The pair's relationship is likely at an all-time low. House Democrats, led by Pelosi, impeached Trump and will likely be a handful of votes short in the Senate that would have led to his removal. Trump has called Pelosi the "most overrated person" he's met and a "third-rate politician."

Pelosi on Tuesday seemed to use the picture as evidence that the president holds grudges.

"Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #forthepeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot," she tweeted.

There was some speculation that Trump did not see her extended hand and some social media users pointed out that he did not shake Vice President Pence's hand, who was next to Pelosi.

Pelosi's tweet came shortly after she ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as soon as his address concluded.

Pelosi told Fox News afterward that she had destroyed the speech “because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” She also said she was "trying to find one page with truth on it" but "couldn't."

The White House responded by referencing several of the guests of honor whom Trump honored.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family," the White House said in a tweet. "That's her legacy."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report