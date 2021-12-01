Pelosi staffer blasted after accusing GOP of being 'anti-mask' despite her multiple mask slip-ups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slammed on Twitter for attacking Republicans over mask mandates despite Pelosi being spotted multiple times in public without a mask since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now that Omicron has emerged, I wonder if any Republican Hill staffers regret embracing anti-mask sentiment as a personality trait," Pelosi’s Deputy Communications Director Robyn Patterson tweeted Tuesday.

Shortly after posting the tweet, Twitter users responded by pointing out examples of Pelosi being spotted in public without a mask.

"How many minutes apart was the photo below taken from when you posted this tweet?" Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris wrote along with an article from her outlet showing Pelosi in a large gathering of masked people without a mask on herself.

"Call your office," Greg Price, Senior Digital Strategist at XStrategies LLC, added.

Abigail Marone, Press Secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, posted several photos of Pelosi ignoring mask mandates including an infamous photo of the San Francisco Democrat getting her hair done without a mask in a hair salon that was supposed to be closed due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

"Notable Republican Hill Staffer, Joe Biden," Marone also posted along with a picture of President Biden ignoring a Nantucket store’s mask mandate over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some users also responded with photos of Pelosi officiating a wedding for a Getty heiress in San Francisco earlier this year without a mask.

Patterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.